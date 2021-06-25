SLO County closes COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is closing their COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach and Morro Bay on Friday.

The county made the decision with the continuing decline in COVID-19 cases.

The County will close both testing sites at around 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

They will move their Paso Robles testing site from the event center to Centennial Park starting June 28.

The San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall will continue to provide COVID-19 testing for community members.

Healthcare providers and pharmacies will also offer COVID-19 testing.

“As more people get vaccinated and our case count drops, the demand for testing has dropped as well,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I’m glad COVID-19 transmission has slowed enough that we can consolidate our testing sites. However, COVID-19 is still spreading in SLO County. Please stay vigilant and get tested if you have symptoms.”

The County says testing continues to be the key component in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms should get tested by clicking here.

To schedule your vaccinations, click here or call 833-422-4255.

For more information on what County Public Health is doing, click here.