Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 7:47 pm

SLO County residents urged to book second COVID vaccine appointments

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking people to proactively schedule their second COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The county was previously notifying people when they should book their second dose.

As of Friday, 62,000 people had received a first dose at one of the county's clinics and about 24,000 still needed their second.

You can book a second dose appointment up to one week in advance.

Timeslots open every Wednesday morning by 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Coronavirus / Health

Amy Maetzold

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content