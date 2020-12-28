SLO County Sheriff’s reports 15 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's reports 15 additional inmates tests positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

The outbreak was believed to begin on December 12.

County Sheriff's say outbreak is defined by State Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

Sheriff's say with the start of the three or more cases, all those infected have been isolated, and the affected housing units has been quarantined.

The fifteen new cases were discovered after over 100 asymptomatic inmates were tested in response to the outbreak.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to work with County Public Health to manage this outbreak.

Regular COVID testing of staff and inmates will continue until the outbreak is over.

In total, twenty inmates' positive COVID-19 cases are believed to be linked to the outbreak.

The Sheriff's Office says two additional inmates, unrelated to this outbreak, have also tested positive and one additional Correctional Deputy.

This brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID -19 to 34 people.

A total of 21 Sheriff's Deputies have tested positive for the virus: 8 Patrol Deputies and 13 Correctional Deputies.



