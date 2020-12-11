Three more inmates at San Luis Obispo County Jail test positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that three more inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All three inmates were reportedly housed in the same unit and were tested for the virus on Thursday.

Positive results were returned to the sheriff's office on Friday and the inmates were immediately isolated and are being treated at the jail. None require hospitalization at this time.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the affected housing unit is being quarantined and all 18 inmates who live there are being tested along with 14 staff members.

The sheriff's office is working with SLO County Public Health to determine the cause of this outbreak. As a reminder, the California Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

There have now been a total of 15 inmates at the County Jail who tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven of those cases have reportedly occurred since Dec. 2.

Additionally, a total of 14 Sheriff's Deputies have tested positive including eight Patrol Deputies and six Correctional Deputies.

