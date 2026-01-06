9-1-1 Calls Halted by Outage Throughout Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An AT&T service outage is affecting the ability to make 9-1-1 calls throughout in the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County.
There is currently no estimated time for repair according to the city. Residents can still text 9-1-1 if needed, but are advised not to test 9-1-1.
In the case of an emergency please contact your local law enforcement agency:
- Lompoc → 805-736-2341
- Santa Maria → 805-928-3781
- Santa Barbara → 805-882-8200
- UCSB → 805-893-3446 Vandenberg
- SFB → 805-606-3911
- Unincorporated / Sheriff → 805-683-2724
If you are in need of emergency assistance, call Santa Barbara PD non-emergency: 805-882-8900 or call Fire Communications: 805-347-3911.
— SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) January 6, 2026
