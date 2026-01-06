Skip to Content
9-1-1 Calls Halted by Outage Throughout Santa Barbara County

today at 11:22 am
Published 11:04 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An AT&T service outage is affecting the ability to make 9-1-1 calls throughout in the city of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County.

There is currently no estimated time for repair according to the city. Residents can still text 9-1-1 if needed, but are advised not to test 9-1-1.

In the case of an emergency please contact your local law enforcement agency:

  • Lompoc → 805-736-2341
  • Santa Maria → 805-928-3781
  • Santa Barbara → 805-882-8200
  • UCSB → 805-893-3446 Vandenberg
  • SFB → 805-606-3911
  • Unincorporated / Sheriff → 805-683-2724

If you are in need of emergency assistance, call Santa Barbara PD non-emergency: 805-882-8900 or call Fire Communications: 805-347-3911.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

