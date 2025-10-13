Direct Relief Mobilizes Ahead of Storm in Southern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A powerful storm fueled by remnants of Typhoon Halong is targeting California this week, bringing the threat of flooding, mudslides, and power outages.

Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief is preparing emergency medical supplies and coordinating with local partners ahead of the storm.

The non-profit says early action is vital to protect people who rely on life-saving medications and equipment.

Direct Relief has also strengthened disaster response through its statewide Search and Rescue Fund, supporting volunteer teams ready to deploy.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.