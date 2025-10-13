Skip to Content
Safety

Direct Relief Mobilizes Ahead of Storm in Southern California

Direct Relief was the fifth largest charity in the United States in 2021, according to Forbes Magazine.
Courtesy Photo
Direct Relief was the fifth largest charity in the United States in 2021, according to Forbes Magazine.
By
Published 11:35 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A powerful storm fueled by remnants of Typhoon Halong is targeting California this week, bringing the threat of flooding, mudslides, and power outages.

Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief is preparing emergency medical supplies and coordinating with local partners ahead of the storm.

The non-profit says early action is vital to protect people who rely on life-saving medications and equipment.

Direct Relief has also strengthened disaster response through its statewide Search and Rescue Fund, supporting volunteer teams ready to deploy.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.