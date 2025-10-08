Santa Barbara Police Step In to Educate Young Riders on E-Bike Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - E-bikes are surging in popularity among Santa Barbara’s young riders, and police say safety can’t be left in the dust.

On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) heads to La Colina Junior High School for an E-Bike Safety Presentation focused on keeping students alert, responsible, and protected on the road.

The presentation comes amid growing concern about speeding, helmet use, and risky riding habits among teens. SBPD officers will share real-life examples from local incidents and demonstrate safe riding techniques that could help prevent serious injuries.

Last year’s program at La Colina drew strong engagement from students and parents, and this year’s session expands on that effort — part of SBPD’s broader push to promote traffic safety and e-bike awareness across city schools.

The department hopes the lessons will not only reduce violations under the city’s new e-bike safety ordinance but also save lives.

Police are urging parents to reinforce the message at home and make sure every rider wears a helmet before taking off.

