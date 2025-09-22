Domestic Violence Solutions Steps Up Security for Survivors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Santa Barbara shelter is taking new measures to protect survivors of domestic violence. Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) is adding fencing, surveillance cameras, and specialized staff training to strengthen security at its emergency shelter and long-term housing facility.

The upgrades are designed to provide survivors with an added layer of safety as they begin rebuilding their lives.

“We’re focused on making sure our clients feel safe the moment they walk through our doors,” said Ken Oplinger, Executive Director of DVS.

For nearly fifty years, the non-profit has offered shelter, counseling, and advocacy for people escaping abuse. Staff say the new improvements will help them better protect families and give survivors the reassurance they need.

“These improvements give us more tools to keep families safe while they begin to rebuild their lives,” said one staff member.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara awarded DVS $100,000 to support the security upgrades.

