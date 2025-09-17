Rental Inspection flyers handed out in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps and UCSB student leaders and volunteers handed out "IV Rental Inspection:Facts You Need To Know" flyers in Isla Vista on Wednesday, a week.

They even visited the rental where a relative of a student fell from a patio during party and is now recovering from his injuries.

A Santa Barbara City College student a few doors down said he didn't mind getting the flyer.

"We don't want any accidents to happen here like that is the last thing we want to happen so if we ever see anyone near the fence we we will tell them to get off we want everyone to have a good year no accidents," said Will Dolling.

He is aware of fatal falls in 2023 and 2024 but didn't realize there have been a dozen other fatal falls since the 1990s. A memorial is in the works.

Many landlords have already improved the fencing between the decks and eroding cliffs.

Capps said the county has offered provided a design and paid for the permit for fencing.

"It is pretty emotional standing here because when I started in office a couple of years ago right here is where a young guy died and that tragic death opened my eyes to the fact that these deaths were happening and so many cliff falls were happening and balconies were unsafe and from there we listened to students and neighbors," said Capps.

Some landlords are opposed to the temporary one year program that requires them to register units with the county. The county is facing a lawsuit.

An attorney for one of them chose not to comment without seeing the flyers.

Tenants have a right to decline an inspection, but one said a recent inspection resolved a water heater issue.

EJ Raad and Lily Mejia said they just want people living in Isla Vista, like them, to be empowered when it comes to safety issues.

Most students said they didn't realize they could just county.

Inspections won't impact rents and do not involve personal belongings, cleanliness of decor.

The inspections are free and fully funded by the county.

Your News Channel will have more on the effort to hand out informational flyers tonight on the news.