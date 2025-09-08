Boy playing at Rincon Point fatally injured

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif-(KEYT) -The tragic loss of a young boy on a local beach is raising awareness about coastal rock walls.

It happened before sunset on Sunday over the Labor Day weekend.

A Palmdale couple and their 3 children were enjoying the beach at Rincon Point with friends who live in the area.

Around 7 p.m., their oldest son, 5-year-old Maxwell, slipped while climbing the rocks that line the beach with his best friend.

It appears a loose rock above him gave-way and fell on top of him causing significant head injuries.

Maxwell died a short time later.

His uncle Daniel Kessler shared a heartfelt message to people who responded and who contributed to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Maxwell-Oliver set up by their friend Bryan Holloway.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the first responders who desperately, valiantly tried to save little Max's life, people that gave him aid at the beach to the people who took him to the emergency room, the hospital chaplain there to comfort Mikey and Christine in their hour of need.," said Kessler, " We would just like to ask that everybody; hug their loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love them"

Friends would like to see warning signs added near the rocks that line Rincon Point.

The same rock formations line the beach at La Conchita, too.

A La Conchita resident recalls seeing first responders with flashing ligthts head north that night past Carpinteria to get him to Cottage Hospital.

Maxwell is being remembered as an "energetic spirit with a huge heart" who loved exploring California beaches with his family.

