Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Campaign for National Disaster Preparedness Month.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – This week kicked off the month of September, also known as National Disaster Preparedness Month.

The County of Santa Barbara runs a month-long campaign each year for disaster preparedness, with a specific theme for each week of the month.

Preparedness comes in several forms, and they include having your emergency go-bags ready, being informed – which can be easily done through ReadySBC.org, and following your local news reports during large disasters.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck, disasters have a wide range from large-scale fires, earthquakes, floods, high surf, or power loss, to disasters that affect only yourself, such as being injured or unprepared on a hike.

The slogan for Disaster Preparedness Month is "Preparedness Saves Lives," and officials say small efforts ahead of time can have big impacts during real emergencies.

