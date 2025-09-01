Skip to Content
Safety

Power Shutoffs Under Consideration in Santa Barbara County during Heat Advisories

SCE
By
Published 1:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Southern California Edison is considering possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) for areas of Santa Barbara County tomorrow.

PSPS are being consider for more than 2,500 customers starting at 3:00pm on September 2nd.

High temperatures experienced through Labor Day weekend are expected to continue on the Central Coast through the week. A heat advisory remains in place until 6:00 pm. Tuesday evening for interior areas like Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo. 

The map below shows the areas under consideration as of Monday afternoon.

View the full maps and details at SCE.com

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

