Power Shutoffs Under Consideration in Santa Barbara County during Heat Advisories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Southern California Edison is considering possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) for areas of Santa Barbara County tomorrow.

PSPS are being consider for more than 2,500 customers starting at 3:00pm on September 2nd.

Southern California Edison esta considerando un corte de energia de seguridad publica en partes del Condado de Santa Barbara a partir de las 3pm el 2 de septiembre. Para mas informacion, llame a Southern California Edison al 800-611-1911 o visite https://t.co/h2Amm8v4s3 — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) August 31, 2025

High temperatures experienced through Labor Day weekend are expected to continue on the Central Coast through the week. A heat advisory remains in place until 6:00 pm. Tuesday evening for interior areas like Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo.

The map below shows the areas under consideration as of Monday afternoon.

View the full maps and details at SCE.com

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.