E-bike Riders Urged to Ride by the Rules or Face Fines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – People out and about in Santa Barbara on Wednesday may have noticed Santa Barbara Police officers ticketing some e-bike riders and impounding a motorcycle not meant to be on the road.

Motorcycle officers impounded a Surron Electric bike by the Dolphin Fountain in the afternoon.

Thomas Towing towed it away.

A Surron is an e-motorcycle or dirt bike that can go 60 miles an hour.

They are usually without working peddles and often referred to as a pocket bikes that are not allowed on any public roadways.

The rider, who was not in the area during the towing, received a regular traffic ticket.

The Surron will be impounded for 72 hours.

Commander Chris Payne said the enforcement is not necessarily in response to the recent Grand Jury report investigating the risks some riders pose to public safety.

"This is the municipal code [10.52] that was passed earlier this year, and now that it has been through the warning period, we are now actually conducting the enforcement and we are doing it when we have the additional officers to do so," said Cmdr. Payne.

He wants e-bike riders to ride safely and abide by the rules of the road that also apply to the open portion of the 400-1200 block of State Street referred to as the promenade that is closed of to vehicular traffic.

The initial fine is $100, the second offense is $200, and a third offense within the year is $500.

"If the individuals that are being cited are minors we also have the Youth Diversion Program where they don't have to pay a monetary fine," said Cmdr. Payne.

Instead, they go to a safety class.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury issued a strongly-worded report in June calling for more enforcement in the wake of e-bike accidents, including a fatal one on State Street in May.

Santa Barbara Police started enforcement in May.

Cmdr. Payne said they have had the opportunity to do more enforcement this month, making it more noticeable to the public.

He said it depends on their calls for service.

Usually the enforcement is done by motorcycle and bicycle officers.

Shanae Sarah saw them writing citations along State Street.

"I saw 5 e-bikes getting pulled over by a motorcycle cop and some of them were getting tickets for it," said Shanae, who preferred to use her first name.

She said it would be nice if there was a place they could ride without people around.

"There should create a different place where you can go do tricks and practice doing wheelies and things like that," said Shanae.

Josie Ruggles said her mother, who rides motorcycles, cautioned her to always wear a helmet.

She said she loves to ride her e-bike and is extra careful when she rides, especially when pedestrians are around.

Your News Channel will have more on the effort to make e biker ride safely tonight on the news.

