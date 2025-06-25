Skip to Content
Office of Emergency Management Collaborating with Agencies to Prep for Major Disasters

GOLETA, Calif. - It was a busy day at Direct Relief where several agencies gathered to learn about major disaster preparations.

Managers of the Office of Emergency Management say they prepare for disasters such as a massive earthquake by doing various exercises in collaboration with other agencies.

Agencies participating in the symposium included local fire departments, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, and the Search Dog Foundation.

