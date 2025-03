VENTURA, Calif.-TowBoatUS had an unusual request.

The local towboat company towed a Cybertruck out of the Ventura Harbor on Monday.

The Ventura driver is fine and called it an accident .

Although the car ended up in the water, a Tesla crew member came out and thinks the car can be salvaged.

TowboatUS is like AAA for boaters.

There have been other cars pulled out of the water in local harbors by TowBoatUS, but this is the first Cybertruck rescue.