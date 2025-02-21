New 75 mph e-bikes are among those targeted in new Santa Barbara ordinance up for a vote

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – There's been no fast way to slow down the rapid spread of high speed e-bikes, but lately the dangerous riding incidents reported around pedestrians have Santa Barbara leaders launching a plan to try to slow the risks.

Beyond the most common e-bikes on the road, many purchased around the time of the pandemic and beyond during riding surge, there's a newer bike that's emerged.

Among them is a Surron. It is capable of going up to 75 miles per hour according to the manufacturer and through online video testing. There's even an additional modification that is said to increase that number another five miles per hour.

Monday on State Street three of those bikes were in motion according to Santa Barbara City staff members. The riders at times were reckless, popping wheelies and accelerating into areas where the public was walking in the promenade and other bikes were going through in a passive way.

There was at least one near collision with at least one pedestrian, missing a crash by inches, during a stunt move involving a wheeling for nearly a half a block at a rapid speed.

Social media comments indicate a general outcry for more safety enforcement, and some remarks reflect the mood of shoppers to avoid the area altogether. That could result in economic losses.

The Santa Barbara City Council has changes to its ordinance pertaining to bicycles up for a discussion Tuesday. It includes citations, an educational component and the option to impound a bike by someone illegally riding it.

Some of the wording includes: "clarifying language that tricks or wheelies constitute riding in an unsafe manner when pedestrians or vehicles are present."

Also the report says is a provision to impound bicycles and electronic bicycles from underaged riders who are operating in an unsafe manner and return the impounded bikes to their parents. There is also an option to attend a diversion program for youth about bike safety similar to the programs offered for those caught illegally using drugs and alcohol as a minor.

Other amendments include:

Definitions for bicycles, electric bicycles, motorized bicycles, motorized scooters, e-conveyances, and electric skateboards.