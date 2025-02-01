Simi Valley Police Department ask for community aid finding missing elderly man

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing adult last seen at his home yesterday afternoon.

Ali M. Rahim, 79, was last seen at his home at the 2900 block of Tapo Canyon Road at 2:15 p.m. before family went to the home to find him and his car missing, according to the SVPD.

The family have also been unable to contact Rahim due to his cell phone being left at home as Rahim is showing signs of cognitive issues, detailed the SVPD.

Rahim is described as a 5'10" Middle Eastern male, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, explained the SVPD.

Those with more information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the SVPD via phone.