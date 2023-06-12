Punta Gorda parking lot changes intended to put the breaks on illegal speed racing

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Punta Gorda parking lot improvements are intended to put the breaks on illegal speed racing, but it appears drivers are still using the isolated parking lot to do donuts and to drive recklessly.

The lot is located along the Rincon at the end of Old Pacific Coast Highway near the beach access tunnel underneath the 101 north of Seacliff and South of La Conchita.

"Unless you know it is there you would not be able to find it," said First District Supervisor Matt LaVere.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko and Supervisor LaVere said partnerships with their offices, county planning, California Highway Patrol, and the Coastal Commission fast tracked improvements meant to curb illegal use of the parking lot.

The improvements include speed bumps, K-rails, wheel stops, 210 designated parking spaces and lighting.

People including surfers and drivers of vans and sports cars checked it out on Monday.

They noticed fresh skid marks from donuts and graffiti and a beer bottle left behind.

Even so, officials are convinced the improvements will prevent drivers and spectators from getting hurt or killed.

Some racing was organized like a flash mob on social media.

"These events started being advertised online they grew into events with hundreds and hundreds of people," said LaVere.

Increased calls for service appear during the pandemic when people starting gathering in the lot.

"We were receiving a number of criminal filings from reckless behaviors that were occurring at this site, so when we attacked the conditions that made that reckless behavior possible we reduce our caseloads, we prevent crime and we help save lives," said Naserenko.

The changes are aimed at curbing street racing, and the maneuvers that leave skid marks.

"By putting those obstacles, those speed slowing devices in these isolated parking lots so the street racing, illegal exhibition of cars, bystander activities, donuts wheelies can not occur."

Philip Warner likes to use the lot to visit the beach during breaks from work.

He believes people will still come out here and do other things such as race on the outside the bumps.

"If all they are trying to do is stop people from racing then people are going to get around it one way or the other," said Warner.

The CHP will be keeping a closer eye on the location to drive away illegal activity.

The CHP will be keeping a closer eye on the location to drive away illegal activity.




