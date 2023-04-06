‘Outdoor Festival Ordinance’ and other precautions issued ahead of Isla Vista’s Deltopia weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office issued an "Outdoor Festival Ordinance" as well as other precautions ahead of Isla Vista's annual Deltopia weekend, starting on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office said this ordinance prohibits "outdoor festivals" as defined here, and will be in effect between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. from Friday, Apr. 7, to Sunday, Apr. 9.

In addition, this ordinance affects the areas bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista, according to the sheriff's office.

In anticipation of heavy pedestrian traffic in these areas, the sheriff's office said attendees may encounter traffic barricades to re-route traffic – barricades that may vary from a soft to a hard closure.

The sheriff's office said that a soft closure would only allow residents past the barricades, whereas a hard closure would not permit any traffic through whatsoever.

"Residents can anticipate a soft closure to vehicle traffic starting Saturday at 10 a.m. on all roadways south of Trigo," said the sheriff's office. "Residents are encouraged to carry proof of address in their vehicle that include the residents name and the Isla Vista address."

On the topic of traffic, the sheriff's office said the city of Goleta will place parking restrictions on Friday and Saturday nights. More info can be found here.

Another precaution the sheriff's office issued includes the reimplementation of its Restorative Justice program for some minor infractions, which, upon completion, gives participants the opportunity to waive their fees and withhold the citation from their criminal record.

The program includes a two-hour presentation followed by an hour of community service in Isla Vista.

As a reminder, the sheriff's office said that possession of an opened alcohol container is prohibited on public streets, public sidewalks, public highways, public parking lots or public alleys.