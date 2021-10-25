Santa Barbara fire crews rescue man stuck in creek

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Crews from the Santa Barbara Fire Department Water Rescue Team rescued a man who was stuck above a quick-moving Mission Creek Monday morning.

City Fire responded to the creek near the 400 block of W. Figueroa Street around 10:50 a.m.

On arrival crews found a man who was stuck on the wall of the swollen creek as water moved quickly below his feet.

Fire personnel used a rope system to get the the man to safety.

According to the fire department, the man was underneath the Carillo overpass when the water began to rise faster than he had expected. He was unable to cross the water and clung to the wall and yelled for help.

The man yelled for more than an hour before someone heard him and called 911, fire officials said.

He was uninjured but was taken to the hospital due to being very cold.

The Highway 101 on-ramp at Carrillo Street was closed due to the rescue operation.