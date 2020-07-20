Temporary bridge finished in mudflow zone of Montecito

Safety

MONTECITO, Calif. - Still rebounding from the mudflow disaster in January 2018, Montecito is connecting a key area broken up by the force of Mother Nature in an explosive mood.

Cars, pedestrians and bike riders are now going over the new temporary bridge installed on East Mountain Drive in Montecito.

It is located at the Cold Springs Trailhead.

The previous bridge was destroyed by the force of the Montecito mudflow disaster the morning of January 9, 2018.

It followed the December 2017 Thomas Fire that left the nearby hills unprotected or capable of handling intense rainfall.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works department says it has been working non stop on repair projects since the crisis.

This project is funded from a s $5.7 million in Southern California Edison Settlement Funds. That paid $230,000 for the bridge along with the repair of 28 lane miles of road.

To get over the Cold Springs crossing prior to this bridge, hikers would have to go down the rocks and cross the running water.

The temporary bridge is in three sections.

In about three years more funding comes in for a permanent bridge.

The temporary bridge will then be removed and stored.

It will be used when needed in another disaster.

Other bridges will also get improvements where they need upgrades to their surfaces and rails.

The roads were badly damaged by heavy trucks loaded with rocks after the mudflow and they are in the process of being improved

For more information on projects go to: The Santa Barbara County Public Works Dept.