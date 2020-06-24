Concerned neighbors work with SoCal Edison to pause pole project at busy intersection

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Southern California Edison began installing a power pole near Foothill Elementary School Wednesday morning before concerned neighbors halted the project.

The pole was going up on Cathedral Oaks Road at Ribera Drive, a busy intersection where parents say children often walk across the street. Those parents believe the pole would have impeded drivers' vision as they approached the intersection.

Parents, along with Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart's office, got in touch with third party contractor Hotline, and SCE, which stopped the work after hearing the community's concerns.

In 2017, several local families raised money and worked with Santa Barbara County to remove trees and install LED lights at the crosswalk to make the intersection safer.

SCE was planning to install the pole in order to add needed support to an existing pole across the street. The project will now be re-assessed in order to install the pole while keeping the intersection safe.