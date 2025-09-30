ADA Ramp Project now underway at Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Work started Tuesday on a ramp to the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

The long-awaited ramp is being built on the right side of the Mission steps.

It will help people who can't take the steps enter the Old Mission without going the long way around.

The Mission is relying on donations to pay for the $1.1 million project that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act known as ADA.

Some of the steps have already been removed.

The work is intended to blend in with the look of the Mission.

Weather-permitting, the work should be complete in March of 2026.

For more information visit https://santabarbaramission.org