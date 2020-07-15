Goats return to TV Hill

Offbeat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They're baaaaaaack!

KEYT NewsChannel 3 welcomed back goats to TV Hill on Wednesday. The goats are brought in every few years to devour brush and vegetation on the steep slope that overlooks Santa Barbara and Highway 101.

The goats have a special set of skills that allow them to traverse the steep and hard to navigate spaces atop the hill.

These animals are an earth-conscious solution to weed abatement, as the goats will ingest and digest almost any type of vegetation you put in front of them. The goats can handle thistle and poison oak and they make quick work of low-hanging tree branches.

The goats are brought to TV Hill every year for fire safety.

The animals will remain on the hill for the next few days, so if you see something on the cliff that looks unusual, it might just be one of our temporary employees.

And here's hoping one of them doesn't get left behind like last year.... oops!