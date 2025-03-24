Spread of Australia’s red fire ant population has sent 23 people to hospital

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — The number of people stung by red fire ants in Australia has increased significantly in past weeks, with 23 people requiring hospital treatment since the beginning of March, according to national broadcaster ABC.

Originally from South America, the red imported fire ant, or Solenopsis invicta, is one of the world’s most invasive species. Its venomous sting causes pustules and allergic reactions and is capable of killing a human.

Residents of the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia have battled the ant for years, but the number of attacks on livestock and people has exploded since torrential rains brought on by a slow-moving tropical storm earlier in March, which meant the insects moved above ground and formed rafts to float to new areas.

Since March 1, the National Fire Ant Eradication Program has received 60 reports of extreme reactions to fire ant stings requiring medical attention, with 23 people hospitalized, ABC reported.

Construction worker Scott Rider told ABC Rural that his feet were covered in sores after repeated ant bites.

“They’re just everywhere, they’re crawling over patios, they’re coming into our homes, they get flicked up on the lawn mower, on the tractor,” Rider said.

Another Queensland local found her puppy dead on top of a fire ant nest, ABC reported.

On Monday, the Queensland state government announced funding for fire ant suppression measures worth 24 million Australian dollars ($15 million).

“Fire ants can have devastating impacts on the economy, environment, health and outdoor way of life,” the government said in a statement.

“If left untreated, they can destroy crops, gardens and parks and endanger humans, wildlife, animals and pets,” it added.

Over the past century, red fire ants have spread throughout much of the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China and Australia. Last year, they were spotted in Europe for the first time.

Australia’s first fire ant infestation was in 2001, according to the country’s Invasive Species Council (ISC).

Modeling by the ISC suggests fire ants will spread to “every corner of Australia” if the outbreak in Queensland isn’t curbed.

Queensland’s minister for primary industries, Tony Perrett, said in the government statement: “Fire ants have run rampant in other countries, stopping sports, cancelling BBQs, closing beaches, and severely impacting outdoor lifestyle.”

“We will fight back against the out of control spread of fire ants,” he said, adding: “I am very confident we will be able to prevent a fully-fledged invasion.”

