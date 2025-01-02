How to watch the Quadrantids, the first meteor shower of the year

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

(CNN) — The new year kicks off with the peak of the Quadrantids, one of the strongest meteor showers of the year, according to NASA.

But keep your eyes peeled because with a peak only lasting about six hours, as opposed to multiple days, the Quadrantids are also one of the quickest meteor showers to blaze across the night sky.

Meteors are leftover pieces from broken asteroids and comet particles that spread out in dusty trails orbiting the sun. Each year, Earth passes through the debris trails, and pieces of dust and rock create colorful, fiery displays called meteor showers as they disintegrate in our planet’s atmosphere.

The peak of the Quadrantids is so limited compared with most meteor showers because the shower only has a thin stream of particles and Earth passes through the densest concentration of those particles quickly at a perpendicular angle, according to NASA.

Viewing the Quadrantids

Maximum meteor activity is expected to peak between 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET (15 to 18 Coordinated Universal Time) on January 3, which favors Alaska, Hawaii and far eastern Asia, said Bob Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society.

The best time to spot the meteor shower will be during the hours before dawn, according to EarthSky.

Sky-gazers on the east coast of North America may see up to 25 meteors streaking across the skies, while those on the west coast could see double that amount due to a later sunrise, Lunsford said. And if skies remain clear over western Alaska, viewers of the shower could witness an excess of 100 meteors per hour, he said.

The waxing crescent moon, only 11% full, will set well before midnight, allowing unhampered viewing of the meteor shower, Lunsford said.

While the Quadrantids don’t have long, persistent trains streaking behind them, they are capable of producing bright fireballs for a dramatic display. Fireballs are bright blasts of light and color associated with larger particles that linger longer than typical meteor streaks, according to NASA.

The Quadrantids usually aren’t visible in the Southern Hemisphere because the shower’s radiant point, or the point at which the meteors appear to come from, doesn’t rise that high in its sky before dawn.

If you live in an urban area, you may want to drive to a place that isn’t full of bright city lights. If you’re able to find an area unaffected by light pollution, meteors could be visible every couple of minutes from late evening until dawn.

Find an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up. And give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness — without looking at your phone — so the meteors will be easier to spot.

The shower’s odd origins

If the meteor shower’s name seems unusual, it’s probably because the name doesn’t sound as if it’s related to a constellation. That’s because the Quadrantids’ namesake constellation no longer exists — at least, not as a recognized constellation.

The constellation Quadrans Muralis, first observed and noted in 1795 between Boötes and Draco, is no longer included in the International Astronomical Union’s list of modern constellations because it’s considered obsolete and isn’t used as a landmark for celestial navigation anymore, according to EarthSky.

The radiant point of the shower is a right angle between the Big Dipper and the bright star Arcturus, according to EarthSky. But the meteors will be visible in all parts of the sky, so it’s not necessary to look only in that direction.

Like the Geminid meteor shower, the Quadrantids come from a mysterious asteroid or “rock comet,” rather than an icy comet, which is unusual. This particular asteroid is 2003 EH1, which takes 5.52 years to complete one orbit around the sun and measures 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) across.

But astronomers believe a second object, Comet 96P/Machholz, may also contribute to the shower, according to EarthSky. The comet orbits the sun every 5.3 years.

Scientists think a larger comet was gravitationally bound into a short orbit by the sun around 2000 BC. The comet left behind meteors for years before breaking apart sometime between the years 100 and 950. As a result, the comet left behind many celestial offspring known collectively as the Machholz Complex, which includes the Quadrantid meteor shower’s parent bodies Comet 96P/Machholz and asteroid 2003 EH1, as well as two different comet groups and eight meteor showers, according to EarthSky.

Meteor showers of 2025

After the Quadrantids, there is a bit of a lull in meteor shower activity, and the next one won’t occur until April. Here are the remaining showers to anticipate and their peak dates in 2025.

Lyrids: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids: May 3-4

Southern Delta Aquariids: July 29-30

Alpha Capricornids: July 29-30

Perseids: August 12-13

Draconids: October 8-9

Orionids: October 22-23

Southern Taurids: November 3-4

Northern Taurids: November 8-9

Leonids: November 16-17

Geminids: December 12-13

Ursids: December 21-22

