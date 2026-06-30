Punishing heat, Taylor Swift wedding, ranch dressing: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! In a big setback for President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to end birthright citizenship for millions of people. The justices also ruled that states can ban transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Punishing heat

Millions of Americans could be sweltering under an intense heat dome as they celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. See what you can expect this holiday weekend and use the CNN Weather app to track your local forecast.

2️⃣ ‘Unsung heroes’

Three firefighters died while battling a fast-moving blaze in rural Colorado. The tragedy marks a grim milestone for the US Wildland Fire Service, which just launched in January. ➕ Horses evacuated as wildfires fill sky with smoke

3️⃣ Robots for rent

China’s humanoids have fascinated people around the world with the idea of replacing human labor, whether doing chores at home or working in a factory. A rental market is exposing their limits.

4️⃣ Special sauce

World Cup fans are going gaga for ranch dressing. The uniquely American dip can be almost impossible to get outside the US, so tourists are stocking up — and testing TSA agents’ patience.

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5️⃣ Wedding of the century?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to celebrate at Madison Square Garden this week. Here’s what we know.

Watch this

🔥 ‘Hot podium guy’: When Keir Starmer resigned as British prime minister, a sound engineer who usually works behind the scenes grabbed plenty of attention. Meet the UK’s accidental heartthrob.

Click the picture above to watch.

Top headlines

Check this out

🔨 ‘Aura of Blackness’: Visual artist Alexis Peskine uses nails, gold, plants and flowers to capture the essence of traditional healing practices and African ancestral spirituality.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💼 What was the estimated number of job openings in the US in May?

﻿A. 2.2 million

B. 4.1 million

C. 7.6 million

D. 10.8 million

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Driver rescued from sinking car

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Good news for job seekers: The number of available positions — 7.6 million — increased for the second month in a row.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.