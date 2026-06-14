Skip to Content
CNN – National

12 believed dead after Missouri plane crash, highway patrol says

By
Published 10:51 am

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A plane crash near an airport in Butler, Missouri, is believed to have killed all 12 people aboard, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, according to a post on X from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

Butler is about 65 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.