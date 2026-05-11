5 things to know for May 11: Hantavirus, gas prices, Iran war, runway fatality, World Cup



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Democrats and Republicans in Washington are uniting around an unlikely cause: making it easier for daycares to hand out fruit instead of chips. Congress may not agree on much these days, but seeing lawmakers find common ground on the so-called “banana bill” feels oddly heartening.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Hantavirus

At least 17 Americans who were aboard the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship arrived in Nebraska today, where they will be evaluated at a highly specialized quarantine unit. One of the passengers has tested positive for the virus and another has mild symptoms, according to US health officials. Read more.

WATCH: Acting CDC director defends US response to hantavirus

2️⃣ Gas prices

The Trump administration may consider suspending the federal gas tax to give Americans some relief at the pump, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday. This comes as the national average gas price has climbed to $4.52 per gallon, up $1.38 from this time one year ago. Read more.

ALSO: It’s not just drivers who hate high gas prices. So do gas station owners

3️⃣ Iran war

President Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s latest peace proposal as “totally unacceptable,” underscoring that deep divisions remain over how to end the conflict. Tehran’s counter-proposal called for recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and compensation, state media reported, with no mention of the nuclear program Trump wants dismantled. Read more.

4️⃣ Runway fatality

Denver International Airport is conducting a safety analysis after a person who jumped over a fence onto a runway was struck and killed by a Frontier plane during takeoff on Friday. The fatal incident has highlighted the difficulty of securing a facility twice the size of Manhattan. Read more.

5️⃣ World Cup

Excitement is building with just a month to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup, but expensive tickets mean many fans across the US may have to watch from home or elsewhere. Diplomatic tensions and travel costs are also making headlines before a ball has even been kicked. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Conflict of interest?

Experts are raising conflict-of-interest and ethical concerns after President Trump hosted a LIV Golf event at his Virginia property over the weekend.

A glamorous superyacht, discounted

The yacht where Jackie Kennedy found new love can be yours for 42% off.

Paint that could cool your home

This nanoengineered paint reduces the amount of heat buildings absorb and can even harvest water from the air.

This chef has 18 Michelin stars

Yet he’s not well known outside of his native France. Meet Yannick Alléno.

Why some families go ‘no contact’

Estranged families and going “no contact” often suggest images of ungrateful adult kids and stubborn parents, but those living through such breakups tell far more complicated stories.

And finally…

▶️ Are you team cat or team dog?

The age-old cat-versus-dog debate may finally have a winner — at least in East Asia, where a government survey shows the number of pet cats has surpassed dogs for the first time.

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