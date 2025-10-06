South Carolina authorities are investigating a fire that engulfed the home of state circuit court judge

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A blaze that engulfed the South Carolina home of a state circuit court judge and her husband, a former state senator, is under investigation, CNN affiliates WCSC and WIS reported.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Edisto Beach in Colleton County on Saturday afternoon, according to WIS. The house is owned by Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, WIS reported. Three people were hospitalized after the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Videos on social media and broadcast by CNN affiliates showed fierce flames engulfing the beachfront property with plumes of smoke rising into the air.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent officials to the scene, the South Carolina Supreme Court told CNN in a statement.

“Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. At this time, SLED is on the scene and will begin investigating as soon as the fire has been contained,” the court said Saturday in the statement.

“Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED.”

Three people were taken to a hospital, WIS reported, citing fire officials. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

One patient was evacuated by air to the Medical University of South Carolina. Two others were taken to the same hospital, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue Capt. K.C. Campbell, WCSC reported.

CNN is seeking comment from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Edisto Beach’s fire and police departments, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

