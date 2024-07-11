Prince Harry presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPYS. The hero veteran’s mother disagreed with the selection

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — Prince Harry received the 2024 Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYS event in Los Angeles Thursday amid a backlash prompted by the mother of the football player who gave up his NFL career after 9/11 to serve his country.

The honor has been bestowed on unsung heroes over the years in Tillman’s name. He gave up a lucrative contract with the Arizona Cardinals to serve in the Army’s elite Rangers force in Afghanistan, where he was killed in 2004.

However, the selection of the Duke of Sussex as recipient this year has come under scrutiny after Mary Tillman told The Daily Mail she was “shocked” by the choice when there are far “more fitting” recipients.

ESPN announced last month Prince Harry would receive the award, citing “his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community” through The Invictus Games Foundation, which he founded. The sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women “celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport,” according to the announcement.

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, an emotional Prince Harry expressed his “gratitude” to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looking on.

“The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them. Not to me,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex added it is important to “highlight these allies, athletes, and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit and their courage” and said the Invictus Games have reduced the number of veteran suicides in the last decade.

“The spirit of the Invictus Games transcends race, time, and borders,” Prince Harry continued. “It is born from unity and exudes purpose.”

Tillman’s mother has disagreed with the choice to award Prince Harry, calling him “a controversial and divisive individual” and saying there are “individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has,” she told The Daily Mail last month. “I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

An ESPN spokesperson said in a statement Prince Harry was honored – with the support of the Tillman Foundation – “specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.”

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

Last year, an emotional Damar Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award to the Buffalo Bills training staff who helped save his life during a game.

Hamlin wiped tears from his eyes as he took the stage that day to introduce the training staff – months after he went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during the first quarter of a Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2023.

The ESPYS show, which celebrates excellence in sports, was hosted this year by tennis star Serena Williams. Honorees included former NFL safety Steve Gleason, who received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his fight against ALS. University of South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was given the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance following a 38-0 season and NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship title.

CNN’s Jill Martin, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Jacob Lev contributed to this report.

