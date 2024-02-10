Helicopter with 6 onboard crashes in Mojave Desert overnight

By Rebekah Riess and Alex Medeiros, CNN

(CNN) — A helicopter with six people on board crashed in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border Friday night, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

No survivors have been located, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. “We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names,” said the department.

The helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, around 10 p.m. local time on Friday, according to the FAA. The agency said that they and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB, which is in charge of the investigation, has launched a go-team to investigate the crash of the Airbus EC-130 helicopter, which is set to arrive on scene today, the board said.

CNN has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for additional information.

