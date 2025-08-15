Watch Live: Trump Meets Putin in Alaska for High-Stakes Talks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting today at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for a tightly choreographed, hours-long summit focused on the prospects for a Ukraine cease-fire. The schedule includes a one-on-one session, broader delegation talks, and a joint news conference later in the day. The White House frames the meeting as a “listening exercise,” while the Kremlin says discussions could last six to seven hours.

ABC News is providing extensive anchored coverage of the Trump–Putin Summit on Friday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT and continuing through the conclusion of the talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautions against expecting immediate breakthroughs. ABC News reports Peskov’s estimate that the talks will last “at least 6–7 hours.” The White House says Trump aims to “walk away with a better understanding of how we can end this war,” while CBS notes plans for a rare joint news conference after the talks.

Trump describes the Alaska summit as a feel-out meeting to determine whether a cease-fire is possible. He warns of “very severe consequences” for Russia if Putin refuses to work toward ending the war but does not specify what those measures would be. He also proposes a follow-up meeting that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and possibly European leaders.

The Kremlin keeps expectations low. Russian officials preview a lengthy agenda that could cover economic issues in addition to war-related talks, and they say they do not expect to sign any documents in Alaska. CBS reports that a Kremlin aide confirms economic cooperation is also on the table. Ukrainian and European leaders voice concern about any agreement reached without Kyiv’s direct involvement.

Zelenskyy, who is not invited to today’s meeting, repeatedly warns that “talks about us, without us, will not work.” According to CBS, he tells Trump and allied leaders that Moscow “doesn’t want peace,” underscoring Kyiv’s skepticism about Russia’s intentions and the political risk for Washington in any deal perceived as excluding Ukraine. The White House’s “listening exercise” approach aims to temper expectations and reassure allies that no concessions will occur without Kyiv’s consent.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley tells ABC that Alaska’s symbolism—from the 1867 purchase to its Cold War history—adds diplomatic weight but does not guarantee results. He suggests the summit may lay the groundwork for future arms-control or follow-on talks rather than deliver an immediate settlement. Mykola Bielieskov of Kyiv’s National Institute for Strategic Studies tells Reuters that granting such a high-profile bilateral “gives Russia the impression of getting out of isolation and talking on an equal footing.” He warns that Moscow could use the process to appear engaged without offering real concessions.