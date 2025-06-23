Trump Announces ‘Complete and Total’ Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday evening announced what he called a “Complete and Total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signaling a possible end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict. The announcement was made in a lengthy post on his social media platform, Truth Social, though officials from either country have yet to publicly confirm the agreement.

The president said the ceasefire would begin “in approximately six hours,” once both nations had concluded their “in progress, final missions.” He described a phased de-escalation over 24 hours: Iran would begin the ceasefire first, followed by Israel 12 hours later. The full cessation of hostilities would then be recognized globally as the end of what Trump called “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump wrote. “An Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

Trump expressed hope that the ceasefire would become permanent but acknowledged the fragility of the moment. Neither Iran nor Israel has issued any formal statements confirming the arrangement, and questions remain about the deal’s enforcement and verification.

The president’s announcement follows a major escalation earlier in the day when Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, hosting roughly 10,000 American troops. No injuries were reported, and Qatar’s air defenses successfully intercepted the strike.

That attack came in response to a weekend U.S. operation targeting three Iranian nuclear sites. Trump claimed the sites were “obliterated,” though a full assessment of the damage is still pending. Vice President JD Vance later added in a Fox News interview that “Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have, because we destroyed it.”

Vance, speaking just after the ceasefire announcement, credited Trump for securing the agreement. “That’s good news, that the president was able to get that across the finish line,” he said, revealing he had reviewed a draft of the statement shortly before going on air.

“I knew that he was working the phones as I was on the way over here,” Vance said. “The president was deeply involved.”

Reaction on Capitol Hill has been mixed. Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal sharply criticized Trump’s initial decision to launch military strikes on Iran without congressional approval.

“I condemn President Trump’s extremely dangerous decision to launch a military strike on Iran without congressional approval,” Carbajal said in a statement. “His actions threaten to drag our nation into another war in the Middle East and endanger the lives of countless civilians and service members.”

The U.S., Iran, and Israel have not yet provided formal diplomatic confirmation or released ceasefire documents. CNN has reached out to the White House for additional details.

Reporting from CNN contributed to this article.