North Korean troops in Russia are shelled by Ukrainian forces, an official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Kyiv official says North Korean troops recently deployed to help Russia in its war with Ukraine have come under Ukrainian fire. It is the first time a Ukrainian official has said that Pyongyang’s units were struck, following a deployment that has given the war a new complexion as it approaches its 1,000-day milestone. Western governments had expected that the North Korean soldiers would be sent to Russia’s Kursk border region, where a 3-month-old incursion by the Ukrainian army is the first occupation of Russian territory since World War II and has embarrassed the Kremlin. U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments say up to 12,000 North Korean combat troops are being sent by Pyongyang to the war under a pact with Moscow.

