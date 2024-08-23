Sales tax revenue, full costs unclear if North Dakota voters legalize recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers on Friday struggled to estimate the full financial impact of legalizing recreational marijuana, if voters pass a ballot measure on the issue in November. A top legislative panel, the state’s top tax official and the leader of the ballot measure discussed how to estimate sales tax revenue and what the full costs of legalization would be. Those included undetermined social impacts and costs state agencies expect but the measure doesn’t require. The panel ultimately approved a financial estimate that voters will see on their ballots. North Dakota is among a few states this fall where voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

