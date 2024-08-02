Periodic flooding hurts Mississippi. But could mitigation there hurt downstream in Louisiana?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of homes flooded in Mississippi’s capital city in 2020. It is a periodic problem when heavy rains push the Pearl River over its banks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it intends to make a final recommendation by the end of this year on flood-control plans for the Jackson area. This comes after decades of discussion among local, state and federal officials. The biggest point of contention is whether to develop a new lake near Jackson. Some local residents and business owners are pushing for flood mitigation. But people are also expressing concern about the potential impact downstream in both Mississippi and Louisiana.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.