A man is killed after falling off a cliff while snowmobiling in northern California

One person is dead after falling from a cliff while snowmobiling in Nevada County, California.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they were initially called about a report of an avalanche at 1:45 p.m. PT (4:45 p.m. ET) Saturday near Frog Lake, about 40 miles southwest of Reno, Nevada, but soon realized that the initial report was wrong.

Lt. Sean Scales told CNN three people were snowmobiling in the area when one of them fell off a cliff. The other two were uninjured.

Rescue teams administered CPR to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was then airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Scales did not know the circumstances that led to the fall or how far the man fell.

Authorities were not able to release the names and ages of those involved in the accident until families had been notified.

Each year, about 200 people die and 14,000 are injured in snowmobile accidents in North America, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“Today, snowmobiling has become a popular winter sport enjoyed by more than 2 million people of all ages in North America,” according to the National Library of Medicine post. “However, the modern snowmobile can weigh in excess of 600 pounds and travel at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.”