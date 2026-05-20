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Morning News Guest Segments

Celebrate Memorial Weekend at the 49th Annual Ojai Art in the Park

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Published 11:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - This Memorial Weekend, Ojai’s Memorial Weekend tradition returns to Libbey Park. The 49th Annual Art in the Park brings together fine artists, live performances, interactive art experiences, and the community, all benefiting the historic Ojai Art Center.

What started as a small local art show has grown into one of Ojai’s most cherished community traditions, and everyone is invited to come celebrate the arts with the community this Memorial Weekend in downtown Ojai’s Libbey Park, Saturday & Sunday, May 23rd and 24th, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Morning News was joined by Executive Director Teri Mettala and event coordinator Helen Solomon to talk about the upcoming event.

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Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
Art in the Park
Art in the Park Ojai
Historic Ojai Art Center
KEYT
Libbey Park
memorial day
Memorial Day plans
memorial day weekend
ojai
Santa Barbara

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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