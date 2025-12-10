Westside Dance Previews Their Short & Sweet Performance of The Nutcracker

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Just in time for the holidays, Westside Dance of Santa Barbara will be performing a shorter, sweeter version of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

Coming up this weekend, the dance company will be putting three shows at Santa Barbara's Marjorie Luke Theatre: Sat. Dec 13th at 11am & 4pm, Sun. Dec 14th at 4pm.

Whether you're a fan of the original ballet, or just in search of holiday events this weekend, this shorter rendition is perfect for everyone.

Show director, Jennifer Phillips, and dancer, Emma Sizer, joined your Morning News to preview the upcoming performances.

"Our version is slightly different because it's shorter. It's very sweet, perfect for young families," Phillip explains. "We keep our show under an hour. It's really it's a sweet production and I bet so many kids are excited to see this and see it."

You can purchase your tickets and learn more information by visiting the dance company's website.