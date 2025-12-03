Cristino’s Bakery joins your morning news to talk about Tamales this holiday season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- (KEYT) Goleta's Cristino's Bakery joined your morning news this December to share how they are celebrating this holiday season with Tamales.

Lorena Casas, the owner of Cristino's Bakery, shared that it is currently a very busy time for the bakery. She also shared that the bakery makes tamales fresh every day, so that customers can enjoy fresh tamales every time.

The bakery offers Pork and Chicken tamales, as well as vegetarian options. A person can also order as any tamales as they need, as long as a heads up is given.

She added that making tamales is about making connections and memories, and that making tamales for customers helps her pass that along to customers.