‘Visit Santa Barbara’ Offers Stay-Cation Deals With Its Locals Lodging Promotion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Locals on the hunt for holiday deals can now pass along the savings to their friends and family because Visit Santa Barbara is bringing back its Locals Lodging Promotion – offering 30% discounts for residents from Goleta to Carpinteria who book overnight trips within the Santa Barbara South Coast.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, stopped by The Morning News to tell us what we need to know to snag this outstanding offer. The promotion has added more than 25 South Coast hospitality partners than previous years – providing deals just for locals like Blackbird, J. Wilkes Winery, The Abalone Farm, Marisella and Goat Tree just to name a few.

"So the holidays are right around the corner, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than vacationing in your own backyard or inviting your friends and family to enjoy our beautiful community," says Janega-Dykes.

The deal is valid through early 2026 at a dozen South Coast properties, including luxury resorts such as Hotel Californian and Kimpton Canary Hotel, boutique options like Hotel Santa Barbara and The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, as well as The Eagle Inn.

Janega-Dykes says this is great way for locals, and their family and friends, to experience truly everything Santa Barbara has to offer.

"This is the third year that we're doing this, and it's really a, a great way for locals to celebrate other local businesses, many of these businesses are family-run and owned businesses, great opportunity to help them thrive during the holidays."

Additional deals from area businesses are available on Visit Santa Barbara’s website.

