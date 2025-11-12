Which Wine Should You Bring to Thanksgiving Dinner? Wine Expert Jamie Knee Has Got You Covered

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Now is the best time to pick up a bottle of wine to bring home for the holiday season. If you're having trouble figuring out the best choice for the occasion, wine connoisseur Jamie Knee has got you covered!

Central Coast is home to some of the best holiday wines – from sparkling to white to merlot to Grüner Veltliner – Jamie joined your Morning News to show what will pair best with your favorite holiday dish.

"Santa Barbara, just the Central Coast, is known for its cool climate. It's known for its wonderful sunshine, so it really gives us wines that speak to the Thanksgiving table. They're crisp, they're vibrant, and they go with all those delicious meals that we're going to have this holiday season," Knee says.

Jamie Knee is a globally recognized wine writer, wine media personality, and curator of bespoke wine journeys around the world. She is the founder of The Petite Wine Traveler, and was named one of the top 50 most influential women in wine hospitality and top wine travel media.

Her suggestions? Pair your white meat turkey with a nice Grüner Veltliner. Green bean casserole goes great with a nice white wine, and you can never go wrong with a good sparkling wine.

If you want to see more from Jamie, you can visit Petite Wine Traveler.

