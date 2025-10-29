Cristino’s Bakery Shows The Morning News Why Bread is So Special for Día De Los Muertos

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – November 2nd is celebrated as All Soul's Day, but festivities are being held all week long to honor Día de Los Muertos.

This time of year is a beloved tradition in Latino communities, bringing together families and friends to celebrate the spirits of those we've lost, and cherished the memories we shared with them.

The memories of our lost ones are honored with alters, or ofrendas, traditionally decorated with beautiful photos, flowers (chempasuchis), candles, toys, and Pan de Muerto.

Pan de Muerto – spanish for "bread of the dead" – a sweet Mexican bread enjoyed in the weeks leading up to Día de los Muertos. The living are of course able to enjoy, but so are the dead. The bread is placed on altars to welcome spirits, lured by its sweet, citrus aroma.

Cristino's Bakery in Goleta has provided Pan de Muerto to the community since opening in 2017. Owner Lorena Casas and her daughter Allyson joined your News Channel to explain the significance of the bread and the holiday, and what it means to carry on the tradition.

"The Pan de Muerto is the most important item for the ofrenda. It's a way to remember our loved ones that are gone," said Casas.

The bread is a circular, bun shape – representing the infinite cycle of life, with strips to symbolize the body of our loved ones who have passed on. It's orange scent is strong enough to guide spirits home to their families, and is top with either sugar or sesame seeds to represent the tears we shed for those we miss.

"It's just brings all the memories from my mom, from my dad, from my sister. It's just like remembering the days when we set out the altar together and it just brings all the most beautiful memories – a way to say 'you're still here.'"

The bakery sells the traditional Pan de Muerto, along with different shapes including 'Mueritos,' person-shaped Pan de Muerto that can further be used to represent lost loved ones.

Cristino's Bakery will be selling Pan de Muerto until November 2nd. You can place an your order by calling or visiting the bakery at 170 Aero Camino in Goleta.

