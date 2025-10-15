Fields of Funk Wants You Movin’ and Groovin’ for its Fifth Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fields of Funk is returning to home to Santa Barbara for its fifth year of funk at Elings Park!

Each year, the beloved music festival lights up the park with art installations, interactive displays, and an all-day lineup of musical acts. With three music stages, a silent disco, vendors, food trucks, and more - there's something for everyone at Fields of Funk.

Festival co-owner, Logan Goldberg, visited Your Morning News to share his excitement on this year's lineup.

"We just really wanted to bring a music festival back to Santa Barbara and bring in some artists that are, you know, sometimes at their peak, sometimes on the up and up, and sometimes on the other side of their career," said Goldberg. "We do a really good job of curating a, a beautiful lineup of, of music here for Santa Barbara. It's always cool if you do get to catch an artist like on the rise before they blow up."

Performances from LP Giobbi, Egyptian Lover, The Buttertones, Sextile, and 54 Ultra are set to make the festival's fifth year its best one yet.

Attendees are encouraged to bring in their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the day grooving on at the park.

Fields of Funk is a 21+ Halloween, music festival so costumes are STRONGLY encouraged. Plus, Goldberg says those who come dressed up may be chosen to win tickets to next year's festival.

Fields of Funk is made possible with sponsors and partners including The Arts Fund SB, Redbull, Validation Ale, Hendry's Vodka, 805 Beer / Firestone Walker Brewery, Marborg Industries, Pacific Beverage Company, and so many more.

For tickets and event information visit the festival website here.

