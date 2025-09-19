2025 Solvang Danish Maid Joins Your Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The 88th Solvang Danish Days begins September 18-21. The theme this year is "Be Happy."

Addie Madrid of Santa Ynez is this years 2025 Danish Maid. Madrid is carrying on the legacy following in the footsteps of her sister Aleena (Danish Maid 2022) her mother Ashlee Madrid (Danish Maid 1999) and her grandmother Glenda Jaeger Madrid (Danish Maid 1971).

Addie’s great-great-grandfather, Viggo Tarnow, came to the United States from Copenhagen in 1914. He settled in Minnesota where he met and married Cora, later moving his family, including their daughter, Marie, to California. Tarnow taught at Solvang’s Atterdag Folk School and helped to shape what is now the Atterdag Village of Solvang senior care center. His love for the Santa Ynez Valley ran deep, and through his dedication, Addie’s family became woven into the very fabric of Solvang.

