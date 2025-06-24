Skip to Content
Rally4Kids celebrates a decade of supporting the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

By
Published 10:27 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Rally4Kids is celebrating ten years of providing support for the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. Their kickoff party took place a couple weeks back and excitement is gearing up for the Rally4Kids event taking place Saturday, September 13th.

Rally4Kids Chair and Co-Founder Monte Wilson and CEO of the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County Michael Baker stopped by The Morning News. They reflected on their ten successful years, showcased a poster, and shared what this year's event has in store.

For more information, visit https://rally4kids.org/.

