Morning News Guest Segments

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray shares growing need for humanitarian aid on the heels of World Refugee Day

Published 12:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — On the heels of World Refugee Day and with the government slashing humanitarian aid programs, disaster relief work is more important than ever.

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray stopped by The Morning News Monday. She shared what the Santa Barbara based humanitarian aid organization is doing to help the growing number of people displaced, and shared some staggering numbers.  

For more information, visit https://www.shelterboxusa.org/.

Christa Kurkjian

Christa Kurkjian is the Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Christa, click here.

