Longevity expert shares preferred diet, exercise and sleep schedule to optimize one’s health

Published 10:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Montecito resident, former board-certified surgeon, and podcast host Dr. Buck Joffrey is a longevity expert. He stopped by The Morning News Tuesday. Dr. Joffrey emphasized the importance of a diet low in added sugar and high in protein, a work out routine that involves cardio and weight lifting, plus the importance of how much sleep and the quality of one's sleep.

For more from Dr. Buck Joffrey, listen to the Longevity Junky podcast.

