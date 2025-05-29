Skip to Content
Sansum Diabetes Research Institute shares importance of early screening for diabetes

Published 10:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, also known as SDRI, is a Santa Barbara based non-profit focused on improving the lives of those affected by diabetes.

World-renowned Pediatric Endocrinologist, advisor at SDRI, and Professor Dr. Francine Kaufman, who has worked in diabetes care for over 40 years, stopped by Your Morning News today. She explained the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, the importance of early screening, symptoms, and advice for hesitant parents.

For more information, visit: https://sansum.org/.

